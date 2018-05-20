Cardi B’s fiance Offset injured after car crash, TMZ reports

Offset, the rapper from Migos who is engaged to Cardi B, posted photos on Saturday after he got into a car crash, TMZ reports.

Offset posted a photo of a crashed car on his Instagram page with the caption: “This is why I thank God Every day I could have been dead from this accident thank you all for you prayers all I can say is (G O D I S R E A L G E T W I T H H I M ) H E S A V E S L I V E S.”

Along with the photo of the car’s damage, he shared photos of his injuries which include injuries to his face, hands and arms.

The rapper did not post any details but TMZ said he was hospitalized after the crash on Wednesday.

Officials told TMZ there is an investigation into why the rapper left the scene without reporting the accident.

Other entertainment websites have reported that Cardi B revealed details about the crash before deleting her tweet.