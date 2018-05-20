× Mother of 3 kids left home alone in ‘deplorable’ conditions charged

CHICAGO – The mother of three young children police said were left home alone at a Northwest Side apartment has been charged.

Maria Cortez, 32, was charged with three counts of misdemeanor domestic related cause child to be endangered.

A concerned neighbor called police around 6 p.m. Saturday to a building on the 5400 block of N. Harding Avenue.

Police said the children, ages 3, 5 and 7, were found living in deplorable conditions. Police said the home contained mold.

The children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

No further information was provided.