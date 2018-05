CHICAGO – For the fifth time this year, Carson Fulmer failed to make it to the fifth inning.

In the two innings he did pitch against the Texas Rangers, Fulmer allowed eight runs on three hits and five walks.

The White Sox optioned their 24-year-old former first round pick to AAA Charlotte following Friday night’s 12-5 loss.

Fulmer is 2-4 with 24 walks, 29 strikeouts, and a 8.07 ERA in eight starts this season.

The White Sox will make a corresponding roster move prior to Saturday night’s game.