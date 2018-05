The dress. The crowd. The kiss. The kids. The royal wedding was full of must see moments.

But one of the quieter ones has social media’s hearts flutters.

Meghan Markle took her long walk to the altar and came to stand next to her future husband. When Prince Harry saw her, the first thing he said to her was, “You look amazing” and what looked like “I’m so lucky.”

And that was all it took. Twitter was with them.

When Prince Harry just said “you look amazing, absolutely stunning” to Meghan #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/B8D73BL6Qd — Charlotte Elizabeth (@xcewblog) May 19, 2018

🖤💋🖤💕 Harry Says to Meghan when she walks up to him~~"You look amazing, I'm Lucky, I Love You" R-E-A-L-L-Y where r those guys at?? Just the way he looks in her eyes it's like he is looking thru her soul..To have that WOW! 🖤💕💋 — Kim (@beaches3819) May 19, 2018

the first thing harry said to meghan when she walked up to him was "you look amazing" I'M CRYING pic.twitter.com/CyUY4Rs02C — dem (@larryspureheart) May 19, 2018

HE SAID YOU LOOK AMAZING WHO'S CUTTING ONIONS IN MY HOUSE #RoyalWedding #HarryAndMeghan — 1-Mip-a-pip-pi…2-Mip-a-pip-pi… (@Ladyhawke80) May 19, 2018

Harry to Meghan: You look amazing.

Me: *cry eats a piece of my family size pizza* — Kung Fu Kanga (@_little_old_me) May 19, 2018

“You look amazing. I’m so lucky” Ya’ll this is what true love looks like. SO sweet! 😍 #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/CzLanqGop1 — Angele Seymour (@aseemore) May 19, 2018

THE WAY PRINCE HARRY LOOKS AT MEGHAN AFTER HE SAYS “you look amazing” IM SOBBING THEY ARE SO IN LOVE #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/GTzlbNq1Ak — Sarah (@MissSarahLouise) May 19, 2018

harry mouthing “you look amazing” 😭 my heart #royalwedding — tanisha (@TanishaChloe_x) May 19, 2018

That moment when he says “I love you” and “You look amazing” for the whole world to see. #royalwedding pic.twitter.com/xwTm2B1DUh — The Dowager Countess (@theLadyGrantham) May 19, 2018