Red Cross gives 400 free smoke detectors to South Side homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Dozens of volunteers installed smoke detectors in Auburn Gresham this weekend to educate Chicagoans about fire safety.

Kelly Clark with the American Red Cross said the organization has handed out more than 100,000 smoke detectors across the U.S. since launching its 'Sound The Alarm' campaign. The goal Saturday was to install at least 400 devices on the South Side.

"While many homes may have detectors already," Clark said, "some aren't placed in the right locations or they're not working. ... The goal of the 'Sound The Alarm' event is to bring homeowners up to date on placement and making an escape plan in the event of a fire."

WGN's Sean Lewis has more.