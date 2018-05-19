× Houston Texans JJ Watt offers to pay for school shooting victims funerals

Houston Texans defensive end JJ Watt has offered to pay for the funerals of the victims of the Texas high school shooting, according to a Houston Texans spokeswoman.

10 people were killed and 10 others were wounded Friday when a 17-year-old entered Santa Fe High School and reportedly began shooting.

Shortly after the news broke, Watt tweeted:

Absolutely horrific. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) May 18, 2018

As ESPN.com reports, “Watt has been active in the surrounding community since he was drafted by Houston in 2011. Most notably, he started a fundraiser last August that raised more than $37 million for those affected by the flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

The Texans also released a statement.

On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors.