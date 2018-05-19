Happ, Cubs rout Reds 10-0 for doubleheader split

CINCINNATI — Ian Happ is celebrating his own personal homecoming.

The former University of Cincinnati star hit his second home run of the doubleheader and Jose Quintana allowed one hit in seven shutdown innings as the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 10-0 Saturday night for a split.

Happ, who homered in each game, also tripled and doubled in the opener. He is 5 for 9 with two homers, two doubles and a triple in the first three games of the four-game series.

“It’s just having good at-bats,” he said. “It’s just making consistent, quality contact. The issue hasn’t been hitting the ball. It’s been putting the ball in play.”

Quintana (5-3) kept the Reds hitless through four innings before Scott Schebler singled cleanly with one out in the fifth. Quintana struck out seven and didn’t allow a runner past first base.

“He was definitely on a mission,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “He knew we had a limited bullpen. He pitched great.”

In the first game, Billy Hamilton drew a bases-loaded walk from Justin Wilson while batting against a five-man, drawn-in infield with no outs in the 11th inning and the Reds outlasted the Cubs 5-4.

Anthony Rizzo hit a two-run double and Jason Heyward had a bases-loaded triple in Chicago’s big fifth inning of the nightcap. The Cubs capitalized on Sal Romano’s control problems, which produced a career-high six walks, four while Chicago was sending nine batters to the plate in the fifth.

Romano (2-5), who allowed a career-high six earned runs in his last start, gave up seven this time.

“The fastball command wasn’t there,” Romano said. When you walk six in a big league game, you’re going to get hurt.”

Heyward tied his career high with four RBIs in the game.