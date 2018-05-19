CHICAGO — WGN's Andrea Darlas woke up early Saturday to celebrate Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry with some seriously devoted "royal watchers" in Rogers Park.
Chicago ‘royal watchers’ celebrate Prince Harry’s wedding with fascinators, scones
-
Chicago bishop to give sermon at royal wedding
-
Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry in royal wedding
-
Prince Harry, Meghan invite public to help celebrate wedding
-
PHOTOS: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding
-
Princess Charlotte will be bridesmaid, Prince George a page boy in royal wedding
-
-
Royal wedding merchandise: Tea towels, mugs and more
-
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down aisle at royal wedding
-
PHOTOS: It’s a boy! Kate Middleton gives birth to 3rd child
-
Markle seeks respect for dad after report he’ll skip wedding
-
British bookmakers pulling out all the stops when it comes to royal wedding bets
-
-
Meghan Markle baptized in private ceremony
-
Meghan Markle confirms father will not attend royal wedding
-
Singalong celebrates the American songbook