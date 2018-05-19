Blackhawks’ Marian Hossa tells Slovakian newspaper ‘I will not play hockey anymore’

CHICAGO – Marian Hossa has three years left on his contract with the Blackhawks, but he’ll most likely never play in the NHL again.

The 39-year-old three-time Stanley Cup champion made his intentions pretty clear to a Slovakian newspaper saying, “I will not play hockey anymore.”

Hossa sat out the entire 2017-2018 season due to the ‘severe side effects’ of the medication he was taking to fight a ‘progressive skin disorder.’

The Hawks placed Hossa on Long Term Injured Reserve to avoid a $5.275 million cap hit last year. It remains to be seen if they’ll do the same this year or seek a trade to shed his contract.

Hossa put his $4.5 million Gold Coast condo on the market earlier this week, telling the same newspaper he and his family would be moving to Slovakia.

His next stop might be the NHL Hall of Fame given his 525 goals and 609 assists in 19 seasons.