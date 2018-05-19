2 off-duty officers shot at Indiana bar, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLAND, Ind. — Two off-duty police officers were shot at a bar in Indiana early Saturday, according to authorities.

The incident happened about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Growlers on Highway, 2816 Highway Ave., Highland, Ind.

According to local authorities, two men became angry when they left the bar and were not allowed to return inside since it was close to closing time. An altercation ensued, and two off-duty officers were shot.

An officer from East Chicago, who was believed to have been at the bar as a patron, was grazed in his head.

An officer from Gary was shot in his arm. The Gary Police Department said the officer was a patron.

Additional details were not immediately available.