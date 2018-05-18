WATCH LIVE: Active shooter incident at Texas high school

WGN reporter Ana Belaval’s 5-year-old son Alex forecasts the weather

Posted 9:13 AM, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:10AM, May 18, 2018

It's a Friday FAMILY Forecaster with our youngest forecaster, Ana`s five-year-old son Alex Vihon.