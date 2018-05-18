Weekend starts warm but ends cool and showery

Friday night’s shower activity will move out early Saturday, setting the stage for a mainly sunny and warm day. By afternoon temperatures should climb well into the 70s inland, though northeast winds will keep lakeshore areas closer to 70. Clouds invade the area Saturday night with a period of showers and thunderstorms possible late. The cloudiness will persist through Sunday and combined with several periods of showers and thunderstorms and winds off the lake, drop temperatures significantly Sunday with highs ranging from only the middle 60s inland to near 60 along the lake. Next week temperatures will continue a bit above typical mid and late-May values in the lower and middle 70s, though on most days winds off the lake will keep shore readings significantly lower. Sharply warmer weather appears on tap by the start of the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures expected to surge to the middle and upper 80s next Saturday.