Friday night’s shower activity will move out early Saturday, setting the stage for a mainly sunny and warm day. By afternoon temperatures should climb well into the 70s inland, though northeast winds will keep lakeshore areas closer to 70. Clouds invade the area Saturday night with a period of showers and thunderstorms possible late. The cloudiness will persist through Sunday and combined with several periods of showers and thunderstorms and winds off the lake, drop temperatures significantly Sunday with highs ranging from only the middle 60s inland to near 60 along the lake. Next week temperatures will continue a bit above typical mid and late-May values in the lower and middle 70s, though on most days winds off the lake will keep shore readings significantly lower. Sharply warmer weather appears on tap by the start of the Memorial Day weekend with temperatures expected to surge to the middle and upper 80s next Saturday.
Weekend starts warm but ends cool and showery
-
Chilly St. Patrick’s Day could start wintry
-
Cooling east winds off Lake Michigan this weekend
-
Chicago rides a temperature roller coaster
-
Gusty northeast winds bring cooler air back to Chicago area
-
Huge temperature spread across the Chicago area this evening
-
-
Warming trend to resume after late-week chill
-
Easterly winds follow Monday’s storms
-
Spring in sight in Chicago after historically cold April start
-
Storms move off to the east as warm moist air overspreads the Chicago area – 1 to 2-inch morning rains northernmost locations
-
Late winter-like weather returns Thursday
-
-
Strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rains possible Saturday/Saturday night
-
Cold and snow to follow Saturday’s thaw
-
Chilly air to linger before weekend warm-up