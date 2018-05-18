Dear Tom,

Was there a calendar day this last winter when O’Hare officially measured three or more inches of snow?

Dear Mark,

There were two. Snowfall this past cold season totaled 36.1 inches, almost dead-on with the city’s 36.3-inch normal snowfall. Much of the snowfall came in small increments of an inch or two, with measurable snowfall occurring on 31 days. Only two days fulfilled the three-inch-plus criteria, both of the occurring during the February snow blitz, when the city recorded a run of nine days with measurable snow from February 3-11 that totaled 18.3 inches. On February 9, the city logged 6.2 inches of snow, followed by 3.7 inches on February 11. The 9.9 inch total that fell on those two days accounted for more than a quarter of entire season’s snowfall.