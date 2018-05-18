‘Thoughts and prayers’ in the wake of a tragedy: Chicago’s religious community weighs in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- After each and every tragedy like the school shooting in, there's a common phrase we use, hear and see, in comment threads and headlines,"my thoughts and prayers" are with you.

It is a phrase that's causing a firestorm among politicians, many who are more than frustrated with ongoing gun violence.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings called on congress to take action tweeting "History will not look kindly upon those elected officials who failed to act in the face of repeated mass murders of our children. Spare us your thoughts and prayers and do your job."

Chicago’s religious community says the sentiment behind “thoughts and prayers” can be caring, but it’s simply not enough.

WGN’s Dana Rebik has more.