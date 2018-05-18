× Chicago is most corrupt city in US, report says

CHICAGO — Chicago is the most corrupt city in America, according to a new report by the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The report cites more than 1,700 federal corruption convictions over the past 40 years.

Not all of them involve City Hall, it includes former House Speaker Dennis Hastert, former Congressman Aaron Schock, and former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett.

But it also includes many aldermen, judges and other public officials.

Illinois ranks third among the most corrupt states.