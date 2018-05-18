Cubs Game Notes For Friday @ Cincinnati

* The Cubs have dominated the Reds at the Great American Ballpark since 2015, winning 20 of the 29 games played there. This is the second-best record for a road team against a divisional opponent (Seattle at Oakland: 20-8) during this period.

* The Reds have won seven of their last 10 games. Since May 7 (start of the 10-game span), the Reds are first in the NL in home runs with 16, second in the NL in hits with 95 (Giants – 102) and runs scored with 51 (Cubs – 62) and fourth in the NL in OPS at .794.

* The Cubs have dropped five of their last six road games thanks in part to an anemic offense; during this stretch on the road the Cubs are averaging 2.67 runs per game, while batting .220 with an OPS of .591.

* Since May 7, Scooter Gennett leads the NL (minimum 35 plate appearances for AVG, SLG) in batting average (.485), slugging (1.000) and home runs (5).

* Among opposing pitchers who have made at least five starts on the road against Cincinnati since 2015, Jon Lester ranks fourth in ERA (3.66), third in opposing batting average (.218), second in WHIP (.99) and first in strikeout to walk ratio (4.63).

* After a slow start to season, Joey Votto now has a slash line of .289/.414/.441. Coming into the 2018 season, Votto had eight seasons with at least an .850 OPS (official batting title qualifiers); this was the third most among active players behind Miguel Cabrera (13) and Albert Pujols (12).