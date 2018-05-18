A fancy car, an anonymous man and a generous donation ‘Cop of a Roof’ will never forget

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALOS PARK, Ill. – Police officers and volunteers participating in a Special Olympics fundraiser in Palos Park witnessed an act of generosity they may never forget

Friday morning’s “Cop on a Rooftop” event was already going pretty well at a Dunkin Donuts in Palos Park. They were on track to raise around $4,000, which would be a great day on its own, when a man in a fancy car pulled up.

He wasn’t there for the doughnuts.

“He pulls up in a Rolls Royce,” said Officer John Sutko. “I don’t really know what to expect. He comes out and says ‘I want to make a donation. What are you guys raising money for?’”

So they told him about the great work done by the Illinois Special Olympics and their passion to raise money for it. Officers were on the roof flagging-down passersby and officers were on the ground collecting donations. The Rolls Royce driver was clearly moved by it all and handed over $800 cash.

“We were all floored,” said Officer Sutko. “Our volunteers that were helping us and our other officers on-scene … Our chief was on the roof. Needless to say, none of us knew what to do! … I was speechless at that point. I didn’t know what to say to him.”

Officer Sutko explained to the driver how closely law enforcement works with the Special Olympics and how much the money they raise means to the grateful kids.

That’s when the man went back to his car and came back with a check - a big one - $25,000.

“We’re so blessed and so lucky,” Officer Sutko said. “And it’s great because it’s going to a great cause. 100 percent of the proceeds go to the Illinois Special Olympics and helps benefit the athletes directly. It was surreal.”

The donation is so large, Officer Sutko plans to hand-deliver it to the Special Olympics on Monday.

The generous donor asked to remain anonymous.