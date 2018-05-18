2 shot at gas station in South Holland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- Police are investigating after two people were shot at a gas station in the south suburbs.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Friday at the Gas Depot, located at 15 E Sibley Blvd, in South Holland.

Two teenagers were among four people in an older model Toyota Camry. They were their way home from a night out bowling in Dolton.

The group stopped at the gas station to fill up, when someone in a red vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

A female victim was hit in the arm and wrist. Her male friend was shot in the eye. Both are expected to recover.

The shooter got away, but there were cameras at the gas station, which police are hoping will help them track down suspects.

UPDATE: Surveillance video of overnight gas station shooting in #SouthHolland. Two people in stable condition. Full report coming up @WGNNews Midday. pic.twitter.com/isb5kloVkg — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) May 18, 2018