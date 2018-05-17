With the NBA Lottery done, KC Johnson discusses the Bulls’ draft options on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The ping-pong balls weren't so lucky in 2018 as they were in 2008, so the Bulls will be about where the finished in the regular season on draft night.

That doesn't mean the team won't have a number of viable options with their seventh pick or their 22nd when the make it on June 21st in Brooklyn. History, both recent and distant, shows an impact player can be found at that spot, including Lauri Markkanen in 2017.

Who the Bulls take, however, is quite a mystery, one that KC Johnson of the Chicago Tribune discussed a bit on Wednesday after the team's draft fate was decided. He talked about some of the players that might be there at the No. 7 pick for the Bulls to take along with the current roster with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

