White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Texas

* Texas was 3-4 last season against the White Sox, with the two teams alternating wins and losses each game. In three wins against the White Sox, the Rangers averaged 12.0 runs per game, and in losses just 4.3 runs per game. They hit .286 last season against the White Sox, their second-highest average against any AL opponent (.317 vs. Detroit).

* Despite being a sub-.500 team on the road, the Rangers have been playing better baseball away from home. Their home/road winning percentage differential is second-highest in the AL (.476 away, .304 home, .172 differential).

* The White Sox are currently on a five-game home losing streak, despite hitting .266 as a team and hitting eight home runs in those games. Their five-game home losing streak is the longest active streak in baseball; they have also gone on another five-game home losing streak in 2018, the only team to have multiple streaks of at least that length.

* Aside from the Rangers (his current team), the White Sox are the only MLB team against whom Cole Hamels has pitched but has never taken a loss (never faced the Phillies). In 28.1 career innings against the White Sox, Hamels has allowed just 11 runs (nine earned), to go along with 30 strikeouts and one walk. His 30.00 SO/BB ratio is his highest against any opponent.

* James Shields has made 15 starts against the Rangers in his career, posting a 7-3 record with a 2.70 ERA and 0.98 WHIP. Of all active MLB pitchers with at least 60 innings against Texas, Shields and Chris Sale (0.90) are the only pitchers with a career WHIP under 1.00. At home against the Rangers, Shields has a 1.53 ERA and 0.74 WHIP, holding opponents to a .180 average.

* James Shields and Cole Hamels rank first and second in the American League respectively, in improvement of opponent batting average from pre-May to May. Teams hit .280 off Shields pre-May, and just .167 in May (.113 differential). Teams hit .252 off Hamels pre-May, and just .143 in May (.109 differential).