The WGN Morning News team got out of the studio for a day of volunteering at St. Stanislaus Kostka School. They did landscaping, painting, cleaning and of course, participated in recess with the students.

The Big Shoulders Fund organized the event. The nonprofit has worked in Chicago for thirty years and helps more than 20,000 students in 77 schools in the city.

For more information go to BigShouldersFund.org