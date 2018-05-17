× WGN MORNING NEWS EXCLUSIVE ‘HALL & OATES/TRAIN” FRONT ROW SEATS TICKET GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary. Log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “Hall & Oates/Train” contest logo to enter. Fill out the entry form with your name, e-mail address, and phone number. Entrants must use their own names. Entrants will be able enter as often as they wish within the contest timeframe. All entries become the property of WGN-TV. WGN-TV is not responsible for entries that are lost, incomplete, garbled, corrupted, late, or misdirected, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit/receive Internet entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The Contest runs from Tuesday, May 15, 2018 through Thursday, May17, 2018 at 12 noon CST.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: After the promotion ends on May 17, 2018 at 12 noon, one (1) entry will be drawn randomly from all entries and deemed the Grand Prize Winner, subject to eligibility verification. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winner will be notified by e-mail or phone. If the Grand Prize Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within twenty-four (24) hours of e-mail notification or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household.

4. THE PRIZES: One (1) Grand Prize Winner will win four (4) front row tickets to the “Hall & Oates and Train Concert” on Friday, May 18 at 7pm at the United Center. (ARV: $500)

The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. The winner’s prize will be at “Will Call” once all forms have been filled out. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Broadcasting, Live Nation, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 18 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since May 6, 2017 are ineligible and will be disqualified.