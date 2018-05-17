UPS delivery driver tied up and robbed in Englewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A UPS delivery driver was tied up and robbed on the city's South Side Thursday afternoon.

The male driver was robbed at gunpoint by two or three armed men wearing ski masks on the 7300 block of South Laflin Street around 4 p.m. in Englewood.

Police said the robbers tied him up, put him in the back of the truck and stole several packages. Officials said the offenders loaded several packages into a dark colored van or SUV and fled the scene.

The vehicle was being driven by a black female, police said. No further description.

No one is in custody.

UPS said that the driver is now safe and they are working with authorities to investigate the situation.