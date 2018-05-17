Rugby stars talk Soldier Field triple-header, make Pat honorary rugby member

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rugby returns to Soldier Field on November 3 for "The Rugby Weekend" triple-header featuring the U.S., New Zealand, Ireland and Italy.

Bryce Campbell (USA) , Edoardo Gori (ITL) and Kendra Cocksedge (NZL) joined the morning show to talk rugby and give Pat a special gift.

The Rugby Weekend 2018 details:

Date: Saturday November 3

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago

Match times:

12:00pm: USA Eagles (W) vs. Black Ferns

3:00pm: Ireland vs. Italy

5:15pm: USA Eagles (M) vs. Maori All Blacks

Tickets start from $40 and are available at www.therugbyweekend.com