Rugby stars talk Soldier Field triple-header, make Pat honorary rugby member

Rugby returns to Soldier Field on November 3 for "The Rugby Weekend" triple-header featuring the U.S., New Zealand, Ireland and Italy.
Bryce Campbell (USA) , Edoardo Gori (ITL) and Kendra Cocksedge (NZL) joined the morning show to talk rugby and give Pat a special gift.
The Rugby Weekend 2018 details:
Date: Saturday November 3
Location: Soldier Field, Chicago
Match times:
12:00pm: USA Eagles (W) vs. Black Ferns
3:00pm: Ireland vs. Italy
5:15pm: USA Eagles (M) vs. Maori All Blacks
Tickets start from $40 and are available at www.therugbyweekend.com