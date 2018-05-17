× Passerby rescues woman who fell from boat into Chicago River

CHICAGO — A woman was rescued after falling from a boat into the Chicago River.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday near Clark and Wacker Drive.

The 26-year-old woman was on a boat when she fell into the water.

People on another boat were able to pull her to safety.

Police say the driver of the boat she was on was going too fast and tried to make a turn, causing the woman to fall. He was cited for speed.

She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital to get checked out, but is said to be in good condition.