× Minor flooding on the Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers

Portions of the Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers will be in minor flood (darker-green-shaded area on the headlined map) this weekend. On the Des Plaines River Lincolnshire will drop below flood later tonight while the segments near Gurnee and Russell will fall below flood later Sunday night and early Monday, respectively. The Kankakee River at Shelby will rise above flood by Friday evening.

Latest Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts…