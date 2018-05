× Metra train hits man on bike in Elmwood Park

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill.– A Metra train struck a man on a bike Thursday evening.

Train No. 121 hit the man near Grand and Harlem in Elmwood Park, Ill. The train was scheduled to arrive in Antioch, Ill., at 10:04 p.m.

The man was injured but may have refused medical treatment.

The incident caused a delay.