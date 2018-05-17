× Man exposed himself to pregnant women on Brown Line, police say

CHICAGO — A man exposed himself to pregnant women on the Brown Line at least twice this month, police said Thursday.

The first incident happened about 3:15 p.m. May 8 in the 1800 block of West Montrose Avenue near the Montrose CTA Brown Line stop, according to a community alert. The second occurred about 3:10 p.m. May 10 in the 3400 block of North Southport Avenue near the Southport stop.

In each incident, the man sat down near a pregnant woman and began to masturbate. The women then left the train.

Police described the suspect as a black man in his 40s who is roughly 6-feet tall with a medium complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 312-744-8200 and mention report Nos. JB262669 and JB255354.