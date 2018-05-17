Lunchbreak: Argentine gelato waffle bowl

Sebastián Koziura, Owner and Co-Founder, FRÍO Gelato

FRÍO Gelato locations:

Lakeview – 3721 N. Southport Avenue, Chicago, IL; (773) 799-8683

Evanston – 1301 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL; (847) 868-8767

https://www.friogelato.com/

Event:

FRÍO Gelato Celebrates One Year on Southport

Saturday, May 19 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Guests receive one complimentary 2 oz. scoop of Argentine gelato

Lakeview location only

Recipe:

Barquillo Recipe

House Made Waffle Bowl; Means “Little Boat”

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 2/3 cup flour
  • 4 TBS. melted butter
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • Splash of fresh lemon juice

Directions:

  • Step one: Preheat the waffle maker as instructed.
  • Step two: Pour two eggs and sugar into a medium bowl, whisk together the two until blended.
  • Step three: Place the flour and salt into a separate bowl and softly mix the two, top with splash of fresh lemon juice.
  • Step four: Pour the flour, salt and lemon juice mix into the bowl with the egg and sugar mix. Stir for about one minute.
  • Step five: Use 1/4 cup of batter mix and pour onto the waffle-cone maker when heated.
  • Step six: Carefully spread batter throughout the maker and close lid to cook for about two minutes.
  • Step seven: Removed cooked waffle and use a coffee mug or small bowl to shape into a waffle bowl.
  • Step eight: Scoop gelato into bowl, top with toppings of choice and enjoy!

 