× Kankakee firefighters find body after putting out warehouse fire

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Firefighters in Kankakee discovered a body Thursday after putting out a fire in a warehouse.

Firefighters responded to a call about a burning commercial building on Harrison and Locust Streets about 5 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters searching the building discovered a body.

Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said the body was in a car parked inside the building.

An autopsy is pending.

Officials said they’ve identified the body, but haven’t released additional information yet.

The fire is under investigation.