Video shows dog save canine pal from drowning in Arizona pool

MESA, Ariz. – What began as a Sunday afternoon enjoying the dog days of summer at the Becerra house in Mesa changed in an instant, according to KPHO.

“My husband noticed Smokey was wet, and he was like, ‘How did that happen?’” said Laurie Becerra.

Laurie and her husband Jay often let Smokey and Remus play behind their dog fence, especially when Remus comes over from their daughter’s house to visit. But while they were playing, they broke out of the fence, and Smokey, who isn’t a strong swimmer, fell into the pool.

And that’s when the surveillance camera picked up the unexpected rescue.

“Remus is so smart. He’s just a good, great dog,” said Laurie. “He just went under and pushed him with his head, like pushed him up and out.”

Remus jumped into the pool to rescue his buddy. The Becerras were shocked by what they were watching back.

“At first, when I saw it, I started crying because it was very hard to see Smokey struggling. And still when I watch it, I’m like, oh my gosh,” said Laurie.

But Remus lives in Phoenix, so most of the time when Smokey comes outside, he doesn’t have the protection of his buddy, so now the family has got that covered.

Smokey now rocks a brand-new life jacket to help him learn how to swim.

“It just amazes me how animals are just so, you know, they’re heroes,” said Laurie.

And even though they say dogs are a man’s best friend, Remus and Smokey may beg to differ. They are best buddies with a wet nose to always lean on.