Georgia man charged in Ogilvie suspicious package incident

CHICAGO — A Georgia man was charged with disorderly conduct after two suspicious packages led to a lockdown at the Metra Ogilvie station Wednesday.

Rajender Chandani, 46, of Hogansville, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday evening, according to Metra officials. Additional charges are pending.

Police said a man left two bags near an information booth at the Ogilvie Transportation Center, 500 W. Madison St., about 10 a.m. Wednesday. A station employee called police, who deemed the situation Level 2 Hazmat. The station was evacuated and remained closed for more than two hours as authorities investigated.

The packages were eventually cleared, officials said, and train service resumed. Commuters experienced numerous delays.

Metra police arrested Chandani on Wednesday evening when he was spotted returning to the station.

An investigation is ongoing.