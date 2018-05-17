No bail for man charged with shooting ATF agent in Back of the Yards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A grand jury has formally charged the suspect in the shooting of a federal agent in Chicago.

A one-page indictment unsealed Thursday in Chicago federal court charges 28-year-old Ernesto Godinez with forcible assault of an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He was arrested on a criminal complaint last week.

A judge on Thursday ruled the purported street-gang member should be held without bail pending trial.

The agent was shot in the face two weeks ago during an ATF operation on the South Side near Godinez's home. The agent was released from the hospital days later and is expected to fully recover.

Ernesto's brother, Rodrigo Godinez, was arrested on drugs charges last week. The Chicago Crime Commission compiles official data for its Gang Book and says Rodrigo Godinez is a Saints gang leader.