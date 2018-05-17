College of DuPage offers craft beer program for students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Imagine scrolling down the catalog of college courses and seeing "The Business of Craft Beer." It probably doesn't surprise you to hear the classes have been packed full since College of DuPage began offering the course three years ago. What is surprising is just how much those students have walked away with and in many cases, how it's changed their career paths all together.

"We have a number of folks who took classes and went off to have their own breweries and now we're able to take our students and help feed them employees to work at their breweries," COD program manager, Danielle Kuglin Seago, said.

Read the following information from the college's website: