Chicago Scene: Italian Beef Fest

Chicago’s Inaugural Italian Beef Fest – On Saturday, May 26 (National Italian Beef Day) Revolution Brewing will team up with Al’s Beef, Mr. Beef and Buona Beef to host the city’s first-ever Italian Beef Fest at the Revolution Tap Room (3340 N. Kedzie Ave.). Event includes samplings of classic Chicago-style Italian Beef sandwiches from all three vendors as well as brews provided by Revolution. Tickets are available at Revolution’s website for $30 each. $5 from each ticket sale will be donated to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation.

www.revbrew.com/events

http://buona.com

http://www.alsbeef.com/

https://www.facebook.com/mrbeefonorleans/