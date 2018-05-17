Chicago area pastor marching for peace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LIFE COVENANT CHURCH SE WILL TAKE TO STREETS OF SOUTH SIDE CHICAGO WITH “PRAYER ON THE 9” DEMONSTRATION

Senior Pastor John F. Hannah and the New Life Covenant SE Church congregation invite youth and the entire Chicago community to stand together for “MARCH & PRAY FOR OUR LIVES” on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 11:00am starting at 79th and Greenwood, during the annual Prayer On The 9 initiative. “Prayer on the 9" is an annual community outreach hosted by Pastor John F. Hannah and New Life Covenant Church Southeast. The event serves as a catalyst for social change in Chicago communities where violence is most prevalent. It's a call-to-action for the community to pray and gather along Chicago's East 79th Street as one community, one city against violence of any kind.

Pastor John Hannah will partner with community organizations in the neighborhood to provide resources and services for the residents after the demonstration. New Life Covenant will fund the following organizations over the summer to provide resources for violence prevention and awareness in the Grand Crossing area:

Champs mentoring (Southside): based in Greater Grand Crossing for Black and Latino boys 12-18 providing mentoring and resources.

Dream on Education (Westside): 6th-8th After-school Program for schools in low-income communities.

Also after Prayer on the 9 - on Saturday, May 26, New Life Covenant Church Southeast will partner with the Chicago Police Department for its gun turn-in program.