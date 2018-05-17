Bill that would allow medical marijuana on school grounds passes state senate

Medical marijuana is one step closer to being legal in elementary and middle schools in Illinois.

Thursday the state senate passed a bill that has already been approved by the state house.

It’s not clear if Gov Rauner will sign it into law.

The bill was inspired by Ashley Surin, 11, of Schaumburg, who was at the capitol Thursday with her parents.

Ashley has leukemia, and a medical marijuana patch controls her seizures. Her family had to go to court, in order for her to use the patch, while at school.

This new law would allow parents to administer marijuana-infused products on school grounds.

Those products could include food, oil or ointments, but not marijuana that is smoked.