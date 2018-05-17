Obama Presidential Center vote expected Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Plan Commission is expected to vote Thursday on whether to approve the $500 million Obama Presidential Center.

Former President Barack Obama hopes to build the center on the South Side, but some in the community are demanding guaranteed benefits before he can do so.

Moments after the Chicago Plan Commission was gaveled to order Thursday morning, protesters interrupted. Demonstrators were outside City Hall earlier Thursday to make their voices heard ahead of the vote.

The Chicago City Council needs to sign off on zoning changes, land transfers and road closures before construction can begin on the presidential center.

A vote is slated for Thursday afternoon.

On Monday, a group called Protect Our Parks filed a lawsuit to block the project. Other groups want the proposed design to have a smaller footprint on the city.

If approved, the center would open in 2021.

