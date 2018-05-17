× A few Bears’ players are among those joining in the “Yanny/Laurel” debate

LAKE FOREST – Every now and then comes a debate on Twitter that gets everyone into a tizzy. Such a piece of Social Fodder has come to light this week.

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Yanny or Laurel? A simple as it sounds, many people are hearing either one or the other when they are listening the quick video. Some hear one, some hear the other, then argue which one is right.

Over the past few days, the debate has continued and grown over Social Media. Athletes have jumped into the debate, and the Chicago Bears have done the same.

Following their OTA workout on Wednesday at Halas Hall, as part of video on Twitter, a few of the players were asked to listen to the video and make their own determination.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara, linebacker Danny Trevathan, and defensive end Akiem Hicks all listed to the sound clip a few times before making their own determination.

Yes, it wasn’t unanimous between the players, who had their own debate just as many across the country did.

Another NFL team joined in the fun, the one which current Bears head coach Matt Nagy used to call home. Though the Kansas City Chiefs added their own spin to the viral video.

So in society or in sports, let the debate continue.