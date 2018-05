× 1 man dead after West Side shooting

CHICAGO – A man has died after a shooting on the city’s West Side Thursday afternoon.

The man was shot in the back and abdomen in the 1100 block of North Mason Avenue around 5:30 p.m.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police said the circumstances of the shooting are unknown.

No one is in custody and the incident is under investigation.