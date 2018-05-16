× White Sox swept away by the Pirates in 2018

PITTSBURGH – Only one of the four games was a blowout, and the White Sox even had the lead in three of those contests. But a win against one of the surprise teams in the early part of the 2018 Major League Baseball season was not mean to be in 2018.

The Pirates had just enough offense to sneak by their Interleague opponents once again on Wednesday, beating the White Sox 3-2 to take all four games against them in 2018. It comes after a 7-0 defeat on Monday night and two losses last week to Pittsburgh at Guaranteed Rate Field, games which the White Sox blew four-run leads.

This time it was just a one-run advantage, but still Rick Renteria’s team couldn’t hold it, falling to 10-29 on the season.

For the third time in four games, the White Sox got the lead against the National League foe as Leury Garcia hit a solo homer in the second against Jameson Taillon to make it 1-0. Sean Rodriguez answered immediately for the Pirates in the second inning, hitting a line past the diving Nick Delmonico to drive in two runs to make it 2-1.

Yolmer Sanchez got things back to even in the fifth with a solo homer of his own and then the White Sox loaded the bases in the sixth with a chance to take the lead. But Daniel Palka grounded out to end the threat – and it was the team’s best chance to score for the rest of the day.

Pinch hitter Josh Bell gave the Pirates the lead with a single in the seventh and the White Sox didn’t have an answer. Jose Abreu’s final ground ball to third forced Trayce Thompson to end the game and a lost series with Pittsburgh in 2018.