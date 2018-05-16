× West Chicago police corral 2 stray cows after ‘slow foot pursuit’

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. — A couple suburban police officers got an unusual call Wednesday morning.

Two cows were on the loose in West Chicago near the intersection of routes 59 and 64.

“One of the fun things about police work is you never know what to expect,” the department wrote on Facebook.

“After a short, and slow, foot pursuit, we were able to corral them,” the department continued. “We can say both are uninjured and appear in good health.”

The cows’ owner was located Wednesday, and the cows were returned safely.