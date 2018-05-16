Video released of robbers stealing copper from Chatham restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Suspected copper thieves targeted a well-known restaurant in Chatham, and it was caught on surveillance video.

Captain's Hard Time Josephine's Cooking, at 436 East 79th Street, is now closed until further notice.

Surveillance video from overnight shows a man walking to the back of the restaurant carrying a ladder and bolt cutters. He is seen climbing up a roof and cutting the electrical wiring.

Josephine Wade, well known as Mother Wade, said three men may have been involved in the robbery. The men were looking to strip out the copper to sell. She said the damage was about $10,000 to $15,000.

She said she's losing money every day the restaurant has no power and can't open. She said has insurance but it doesn't cover this.

Captain's Hard Time has been on 79th Street more than 40 years, and in all that time, she said she's never been robbed and she's always willing to help.

“If they need it more than me, then I give it to them. Because sometimes it's not just about the money. Money is not everything. You need money to survive. But if I could save a life or help a kid, it's what I'll do,” she said.

Mother Wade said she filed a police report and she wants other businesses in the area to be on alert.