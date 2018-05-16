Tommy Thorpe looks ahead to the first season of Chicago Dogs baseball on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's a new day for Tommy Thorpe and everyone else who is taking part in an inaugural season in Rosemont.

The one-time Chicago Cubs draft pick and minor league pitcher is beginning a new chapter of his career with the Chicago Dogs, a new team in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

This week they begin their first season in Sioux Falls and will open their home slate at brand new Impact Field in Rosemont on May 25th against Kansas City. But before either of those happen, Tommy took some time to discuss the new team on Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wednesday.

