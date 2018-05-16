Taste of Chicago lineup includes 26 new restaurants in 2018

CHICAGO — Twenty-six new restaurants are coming to Taste of Chicago this year, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

The summer festival, which runs July 11-15 in Grant Park, will include 73 food vendors in all. Among them are 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants and 13 food trucks. The festival is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Two fan favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, are slated to return after a hiatus.

Among the 26 newcomers are:

Arun’s Thai Restaurant

Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen

Esperanza’s Kitchen Delights

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

Output Lounge & Sports Bar

Premier Rollin BBQ

Turtle’s Bar & Grill

Yum Dum

Aloha Wagon

Bee Nana LLC

bettyBOT Shop

BITES

Blackwood BBQ

Chiya Chai Café

Classic Cobbler

Get Off The Couch Catering

Grill City (Seafood City)

Josephine’s Cookin’

Papa Luke’s Gravy Balls

So Forking Great

Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant

These Wingz?

Wood Fire Counter

CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck

Lawrence’s Fish

Sausagefest

According to the Chicago mayor’s office, guests can expect some vegetarian and gluten-free dishes, as well as small “Taste Of” portions priced at $3 or less each.

Admission is free, but food and beverage tickets will set you back $10 for a strip of 14.