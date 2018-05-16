Taste of Chicago lineup includes 26 new restaurants in 2018

CHICAGO — Twenty-six new restaurants are coming to Taste of Chicago this year, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.
The summer festival, which runs July 11-15 in Grant Park, will include 73 food vendors in all. Among them are 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants and 13 food trucks. The festival is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Two fan favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, are slated to return after a hiatus.
Among the 26 newcomers are:
- Arun’s Thai Restaurant
- Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
- Esperanza’s Kitchen Delights
- Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
- Output Lounge & Sports Bar
- Premier Rollin BBQ
- Turtle’s Bar & Grill
- Yum Dum
- Aloha Wagon
- Bee Nana LLC
- bettyBOT Shop
- BITES
- Blackwood BBQ
- Chiya Chai Café
- Classic Cobbler
- Get Off The Couch Catering
- Grill City (Seafood City)
- Josephine’s Cookin’
- Papa Luke’s Gravy Balls
- So Forking Great
- Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant
- These Wingz?
- Wood Fire Counter
- CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck
- Lawrence’s Fish
- Sausagefest
According to the Chicago mayor’s office, guests can expect some vegetarian and gluten-free dishes, as well as small “Taste Of” portions priced at $3 or less each.
Admission is free, but food and beverage tickets will set you back $10 for a strip of 14.