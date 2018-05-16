Taste of Chicago lineup includes 26 new restaurants in 2018

Posted 2:32 PM, May 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:39PM, May 16, 2018

Kevin Doellman/WGN News

CHICAGO — Twenty-six new restaurants are coming to Taste of Chicago this year, the mayor’s office announced Wednesday.

The summer festival, which runs July 11-15 in Grant Park, will include 73 food vendors in all. Among them are 38 five-day vendors, 22 pop-up restaurants and 13 food trucks. The festival is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Two fan favorites, Buona Beef and Original Rainbow Cone, are slated to return after a hiatus.

Among the 26 newcomers are:

  • Arun’s Thai Restaurant
  • Aunty Joy’s Jamaican Kitchen
  • Esperanza’s Kitchen Delights
  • Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize
  • Output Lounge & Sports Bar
  • Premier Rollin BBQ
  • Turtle’s Bar & Grill
  • Yum Dum
  • Aloha Wagon
  • Bee Nana LLC
  • bettyBOT Shop
  • BITES
  • Blackwood BBQ
  • Chiya Chai Café
  • Classic Cobbler
  • Get Off The Couch Catering
  • Grill City (Seafood City)
  • Josephine’s Cookin’
  • Papa Luke’s Gravy Balls
  • So Forking Great
  • Sun Wah Barbecue Restaurant
  • These Wingz?
  • Wood Fire Counter
  • CheSa’s Gluten Free Food Truck
  • Lawrence’s Fish
  • Sausagefest

According to the Chicago mayor’s office, guests can expect some vegetarian and gluten-free dishes, as well as small “Taste Of” portions priced at $3 or less each.

Admission is free, but food and beverage tickets will set you back $10 for a strip of 14.