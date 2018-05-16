Suspect shot after exchange of gunfire at Dixon High School, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXON, Ill. — A "male suspect" was shot at Dixon High School on Wednesday after exchanging fire with an officer, the city manager said.

The incident happened about 8 a.m. Wednesday inside the school at 300 Lincoln Statue Drive, according to Danny Langloss, the Dixon city manager. Langloss described the gunman as a "male suspect" who is a teen or young adult. Officials do not believe the shooter was a current student.

The gunman opened fire on an officer at the school, firing multiple rounds, officials said. The officer fired back, striking the gunman.

The gunman was in custody Wednesday with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe he acted alone, but provided no possible motive.

No students or staff were injured, Langloss said.

The school remained on lockdown as of 9:20 a.m Wednesday.

This is a developing story.