Police seek suspects in fatal hit-and-run on Dan Ryan

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run incident on the Dan Ryan.

Police said a person was fatally struck early Monday around 4 a.m. while walking on the curb next to I-90/94 in Englewood.

Police are looking for the driver of a black 2017 Nissan Murano with a Florida plate of CTSU47. The vehicle was found abandoned near the 69th St. CTA Red Line station.

The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (312) 745-4521.