EVANSTON, Ill. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 10-year-old boy in the northern suburbs.

Tristan Wilcox was last seen in Evanston, Ill., wearing a burgundy short sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, blue Nike’s with yellow accent and a grey/black/red backpack.

Police said he was supposed to go into his room for punishment but instead headed out the front door.

No further information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Missing 10 year old last seen wearing a burgundy short sleeved shirt, khaki shorts, blue Nike’s with yellow accent and a grey/black/red backpack. Please call EPD ASAP if you see this child. pic.twitter.com/7wEmlLlPHd — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) May 16, 2018