Obama in Chicago to meet first class of foundation’s fellows

CHICAGO -- Former president Barack Obama was back home in Chicago Wednesday, where he welcomed his first class of Obama Foundation fellows.

The group met at the Stony Island Arts Bank, steps away from where the future Obama Presidential Center is expected to be built.

The fellows are 20 people from eleven countries.

More than 20,000 people from nearly 200 countries applied for the positions.

Obama spoke about his plan to make the center a hub for training the next generation of civic leaders.