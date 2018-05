× Minor flooding on the Des Plaines, Fox and Kankakee Rivers

Due to the recent rains many rivers have swollen, and minor flooding (green-shaded areas on the headlined map )is occurring on the Des Plaines River near Russell, Gurnee and Lincolnshire, the Fox River at Montgomery and forecast for the Kankakee River at Shelby.

Latest Chicago-area river stage/flood forecasts…